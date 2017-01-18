Islamabad

The Senate was informed Tuesday that nothing has yet been finalized on the tax amnesty scheme. Winding up discussion on an adjournment motion on the issue, the minister said it was proposed by the Senate Standing Committee on Finance to Federal Board of Revenue to prepare such a scheme. Furthermore, the government had also received the demand from Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry to go for such a scheme to facilitate the tax payers and business community, he added. The minister said such schemes had been successful in countries like Indonesia and India where the respective governments legalized undeclared assets worth billions of dollars. He also commented on the issue in the perspective of a recent international agreement among 105 states that relates to declaring assets and accounts of nationals of a country, in another country. The minister said, once this agreement is materialized, the information about assets and accounts abroad shall automatically start to flow to the countries of origin of those nations who hold accounts and assets abroad.—APP