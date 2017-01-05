Tax amnesty be given to investors in Gwadar

Islamabad

Balochistan Government in a bid to attract investors from all across the country has devised an amnesty scheme and has also sent summary to the Federal Government in this regard. Talking to a private news channel, GM Finance of the Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority (GIEDA) Waqas A Lasi said that at least 30 to 40 companies have opted to set up industries inside Gwadar owing to this decision of Balochistan Governemnt.

He said that a careful estimate has revealed that an inflow of at least Rs.100 billion will come to Gwadar as new investment as a result of this decision of Balochistan Government. It is also pertinent to mention that Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority (GIEDA) has got 3000 acres of free land as to now.—APP