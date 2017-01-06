Taunsa Sharif, abode of loving people

Firdous Akbar

Lahore

Taunsa Sharif is situated in D G Khan district of South Punjab. This deprived city has high literacy rate. Taunsa Sharif is famous city due to the shrine of “Pir Phatan Hazrat Khawaja Shah Suleman”, who has been a well-known scholar of subcontinent who taught moral and spiritual values. That’s why; people were close to religion and abhor conflict. Muslims do offer their prayers five times a day and are strictly adhered to religious values. Taunsa Sharif is located on the Karachi-Peshawar Highway, which is also known as Indus Highway. Taunsa is a place of loving people and its population consists of 10 lakh people who speak Saraiki language. 5% can also speak Balochi. There are two types of community living side by side: Muslim and non-Muslim. 90% are Muslim and 10% non-Muslim eg Hindu, Christian and others. They all live in peace and harmony.

Over all, literacy rate in Taunsa is high but the area lacks educational facilities. Marriages are performed in accordance with Islamic principles. Every member of the family takes part in the marriage; they express their joy and happiness by following the traditions of their culture. Usually the marriages are done in young ages (teenage) but are arranged in early childhood or at birth. There is a very low or negligible ratio of love marriages as this is not appreciated culturally. Usually the marriages take place within family.

Divorce rate is very low in this area as compared to other parts of Pakistan because they consider it a matter of disrespect for family. If divorce occurs, people overreact against girls. Their cultural dress is loose Shalwar Kameez. Their favorite dish is Suhbat. They show too much respect for Guests. Both religious and social festivals are celebrated enthusiastically by people.