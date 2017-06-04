Tasnim to represent Pakistan in Kabul moot

Islamabad

Additional Secretary (UN) at the Foreign Office Tasnim Aslam will lead Pakistan’s delegation to an international conference in Kabul on June 6, official sources said Saturday.

Director General Afghan Desk Mansoor Ahmad Khan will also be part of the delegation, who recently represented Pakistan at a trilateral moot of Afghanistan, China and Pakistan.

Besides, almost all Afghanistan’s neighbours, the US, India, Saudi Arabia, Japan, UK, Russia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Germany, France and China have been invited to participate and explore ways how to help Kabul promote peace and security, Shams said. The UN and European Union will also attend the important meet that is an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned initiative.

Zardasht Shams, Deputy Head of the Mission at the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad, says over 20 countries have been invited to the conference.

He said President Dr Ashraf Ghani has floated the idea of the “Kabul Process” meeting to bring various processes/meetings on Afghanistan under one umbrella. He said anti-terrorism cooperation is also one of the key issues to be discussed by senior diplomats and officials from major powers and regional countries. Shams said President Ghani wants to keep all the stakeholders on board about the situation in Afghanistan.

To a question about the level of the participation, he said some countries could attend at the level of deputy minister, and special advisers or their representatives.—NNI