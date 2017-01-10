Tashkent Declaration, the essence

News & Views

Mohammad Jamil

THE 1965 armed conflict between India and Pakistan was formally brought to an end by signing a declaration on January 10, 1966 at Tashkent, the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Soviet Union. Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and President Ayub Khan signed it on behalf of their respective countries in the presence of the Soviet Premier Alexi Kosygin who mediated between them. In the 9-clauses declaration, 8 had covered return of the respective armies to their original positions, measures to promote friendly relations between the two countries including trade and commerce. The clause II read: “The Prime Minister of India and the President of Pakistan have agreed that all armed personnel of the two countries shall be withdrawn not later than February 24, 1966 to the positions they held prior to August 5, 1965; and both sides will observe cease-fire terms on cease-fire line.

However, the clause I of the declaration was comprehensive. It stated: “The Prime Minister of India and the President of Pakistan reaffirm their obligation under the Charter not to have recourse to force and to settle their disputes through peaceful means. They considered that the interests of peace in their region and particularly in the Indo-Pakistan Sub-Continent and, indeed, the interests of the people so India and Pakistan were not served by the continuance of tension between the two countries. It was against this background that Jammu and Kashmir was discussed, and each of the sides set forth its respective position.” This is concrete evidence of the acknowledgement that Kashmir is disputable, though both countries had maintained their positions in the Tashkent Declaration. PM Lal Bahadur Shastri died of heart attack the next day. Some ascribed the reason for his heart failure to scathing criticism against him in India.

India now takes the plea that according to Tashkant Declaration and Simla Accord both countries are obliged to resolve the issue through bilateral negotiations. India should bear in mind that the Kashmir dispute is pending in the UN, and Pakistan can approach the UN with the demand to play its role and make arrangements to hold plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir as per United Nations Security resolution. It is true that according to Tashkent Declaration after 1965 War and Simla Agreement after 1971 War, both India and Pakistan had agreed to resolve all disputes through bilateral dialogue. However, one should not ignore the fact that Article 103 of Chapter XVI of the UN Charter clearly states: “In the event of a conflict between the obligations of the members of the United Nations under the present Charter and any other international agreement, their obligation under the present charter shall prevail”.

Last year, Indian leaders planned events to propagate that 1965 war was won by them. For this purpose, they had decided to celebrate September as a victory month. Indian President Pranab Mukherjee kicked off government celebrations of the 1965 war anniversary in New Delhi, paying tribute to soldiers who had lost their lives. But the plan hit the snag right from the beginning. According to Hindustan Times website, retired personnel of the Indian army boycotted the government’s ‘carnival’ to celebrate anniversary of 1965 war over the failure to break the deadlock of the one rank one pension (OROP) issue. Talks between the Indian government and its military veterans ended inconclusively with a group of retired armed forces personnel walking out of a meeting held to decide a new pension package. Anyhow, Indian government continues to plan campaigns for print and electronic media that India won the 1965 war.

Pakistan on the other hand claimed victory over India in the 1965 war vis-a-vis it could resist India vis-à-vis a country with a much larger land mass; its population and size of its army five-time bigger, and also inflicted heavy losses on it. In view of the losses inflicted on India, by army, air force and navy, Pakistan can rightly claim victory over India in the 1965 war. India, with its official war history recording, was realistic that the 1965 war was more of a stalemate, but BJP government is hell-bent to call it a victory. Even Indian writers and retired officials believe that India did not come out with flying colours. Retired Air Marshall of Indian Air Force Bharat Kumar confessed that India suffered more casualties in comparison to Pakistan in 1965 war, as Pakistan Air Force shot down 35 air craft in initials two days.

India had more numerical air strength but Pakistan had more sophisticated air machines. In his book, The Devils of the Hamalian Eagles (The First Indo-Pak war) published on 1st of September, the author admitted that Pakistan was winner in the war of 1965. Many Indians questioned why they were celebrating a war in which there was no winner. Yet, Modi government decided to celebrate the 1965 war as a great victory on its 50th anniversary. A commemorative carnival is being planned, and a new reader-friendly history of the war has been written. Commissioned by the Army’s official think-tank Centre for Land Warfare Studies, the new book titled ‘1965 Turning the Tide: How India Won the War’ has been written by defence analyst Nitin Gokhale. As reported in Times of India, the book is part of the defence ministry’s ongoing major project to rewrite histories of all wars and major operations.

According to the details in the book, India captured 1,920 sq km of Pakistani territory while losing 540 sq km of its own; India lost 2,862 soldiers, while the toll for Pakistan it said was 5,800. Moreover, it claimed that Pakistan lost over 450 tanks, while India lost less than 100, which is travesty of the truth, as India and Pakistan had around 700 tanks each. It has been acknowledged by the defence analysts that India had lost a lot more tanks than Pakistan in Chawinda battle. The 280-page book also dwells upon India’s defensive mindset, cautious military leadership and intelligence failures during the war. The author went on to state that “India committed a major blunder in accepting the ceasefire on September 22. If the war had continued, India perhaps could have celebrated it as a decisive victory like the 1971 war.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

