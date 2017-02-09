Tartarstan president visits OIC HQs

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen received on Wednesday at the General Secretariat,h.e. RustamMinnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Russian Federation and members of his delegation.

During the meeting, Minnikhanov expressed his appreciation to the Secretary General for the support being provided to Tatarstan as well as for the important role of the OIC in fostering a robust engagement between Tatarstan and the Muslim world.

Mr. Minnikhanovalso referred to the invitations sent for two conferences in May 2017; the 9th International Economic Summit in Kazan and the Strategic Vision Group Conference ‘Russian and Islamic World’ in Grozny. While personally inviting the Secretary General, he also emphasized the importance of active participation of the OIC Member States in the two conferences, which he indicated would provide an opportunity for a better cooperation in many areas with the Member States.Secretary General Othaimeen confirmed the interest of the OIC and assured the President that Member States would be highly encouraged to be present in the Conferences.—Email