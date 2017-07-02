Tariq Shafi to appear before JIT today

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s cousin Tariq Shafi will appear today (Sunday) before the Joint Investigation Team formed to probe into offshore dealings of the prime minister’s family.

The team prepared questions for the Nawaz Sharif’s family members and others being summoned.

Tariq Shafi had previously submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that he was part of all transactions relating to sale of Dubai properties owned by Mian Sharif, father of PM Nawaz Sharif and transfer of that money to Qatar.

Nawaz Sharif’s son Hasan Nawaz has been summoned by the investigation team on July 3 and his elder brother Hussain Nawaz will appear before the JIT on July 4. Maryam Nawaz, Prime minister daughter is to appear before the team on July 5.

The people being summoned are directed to bring relevant documents related to the Sharif family’s assets abroad.

The Supreme Court has asked the JIT to present its final report on July 10.

Meanwhile, the powerful six-member Joint Investigation Team tasked with probing the business dealings of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons abroad is entering a crucial stage, with the investigation heading towards conclusion.

Sources told the JIT was in the process of winding up the probe by next week, after which it would finish compiling the final investigation report by the second week of July before it was submitted to the apex court by the July 10 deadline.

On Saturday, the JIT in its meeting reviewed the documents pertaining to the business and tax records of the Sharif family that were submitted by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Federal Board of Revenue.

And on Monday, the JIT consisting of members from SECP, National Accountability Bureau, State Bank of Pakistan, Military Intelligence, Inter-Services Intelligence and Federal Investigation Authority, has summoned Hussain Nawaz, the prime minister’s elder son.

The JIT was formed by the Supreme Court after its verdict on the Panama Papers case was split 3-2 among a five-judge bench, with the two dissenting notes in the judgment authored by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The two judges had ruled against Sharif, saying he should be disqualified, whereas the other three were in favour of forming a JIT.

Despite the hype over the JIT and its ongoing investigations, legal and investigation experts feel the report, once it is presented to the court, will simply be the beginning of a long process.

Legal experts feel that the JIT’s report, once it is completed, may lead to further hearings.