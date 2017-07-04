Tariq Mehmood Pasha appointed FBR Chairman 

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday appointed senior officer Tariq Mehmood Pasha as new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The Establishment Division issues notification of the appointment. According to details, Grade 22 officer Tariq Mehmood Pasha has been appointed as new chairman of FBR. The new chairman FBR has replaced Dr Muhammad Irshad and he will also be Secretary Revenue Division. After approval of the Prime Minister, the Establishment Division has issued the notification of appointment of Tariq Mehmood Pasha as chairman FBR. Earlier he was serving as Secretary Statistics Division.

