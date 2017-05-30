Tariq Mehmood appointed caretaker of SSMS

Staff Reporter

A retired officer of the grade-20 from an influential government organization, Tariq Mehmood has been appointed Caretaker of the Sir Syed Memorial Society (SSMS).

The decision has been taken under the guidance and in consultation with Chief Commissioner Islamabad Zulfiqar Haider, Registrar Societies Muhammad Ali and Assistant Commissioner ICT Mr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, says a press release issued here Monday. Mr Mehmood has a vast experience of Administrative affairs and soon after assuming the charge of his new responsibilities, he addressed the employees of Society and assured them to take forward the mission of the Society.

Very soon the society will work as per its mandate and achieve its lost prestige, he said. Tariq Mehmood has assured the employees that no injustice shall be done to them all matters will be handled according to merit.