Tariq leads Asghar Khan National Amateur Golf C’ship

Peshawar

Former national team skipper and international golfer Tariq Mehmood of Pakistan Navy with his gross scores two over par 74 over 18-holes was the leader of the first-day in the 2nd Asghar Khan National Amateur Golf championship, which got under way here over 54-holes at PAF Golf Course on Friday.

Vice President PAF Golf Club Air Commodore Nisar Ahmad formally inaugurated the championship. Secretary PAF Golf Club Group Captain Muhammad Abu Bakar, Group Captain Ishtiaq, former Pakistan team captain Tariq Mehmood, other golfers were also present.

Despite intermittent rain Tariq Mehmood carded par 36 at front nine and two over par 38 at back nine with three birdies at hole no. 6, 9 and 18 and single bogies at hole no. 3, 4, 11, 14 and 15.

He was closely followed by Malik Pervaiz with his gross score four over par 76, one over par 37 at front nine and three over par 39 at back nine. Malik Pervaiz scored two birdies and single bogies at hole no. 2, 4, 8, 10, 13 and 15. Zubair Hussain of Islamabad was sharing the same position with his gross 76, one over par 37 at front nine and three over par 39 at back nine. Zubair made four bogies.

In the Net local boy Rehmat Ullah, HCP-10 carded four under par Net 68 with just one birdies and made a double bogy at hole no. 10 par-4 and single bogies at 1, 8, 13 and 15. Rehmat hits three over par 39 at front and back nine holes.

Nisar Ullah struggling at second with his Net score three under 69. He missed a stroke at 10 different holes. Eight handicapper Maj Jamshed and three handicapper Inayat Ullah Yousafzai shared the third position with their Net score 72.

The event is named after former Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force legendary Asghar Khan. The Championship is an annual feature of the golfing calendar of Pakistan Golf Federation with 150 leading amateur golfers across Pakistan are taking part in the prestigious golfing event.

Member Pakistan National team Taimur Naseer is off to Bangladesh for the international golfing event there as he was the defending champion. Inayat Ullah Yousafzai, Pervez Khan, Asfandiyar, former national team member Tariq Mehmood, Rehmat Ullah, Ehsan Elahi etc are also in run for the top honor.

The championship carries attractive utility prizes is aimed at to pay tribute to late Asghar Khan, who become the youngest Chief of the Air Staff and was a legendary of the Pakistan Air Force who rendered unmatched services for the motherland.

The three day mega event is being played over 54 holes with each player, playing 18 holes each day. Besides top Amateurs, Senior Amateur, Ladies and Boys Under-14 and Under-17 are also taking part.

The main attraction of the event is a 800 CC Car for those making a Hole-in-One at Hole No. 7, Par-3. It was a perfect golfing weather as the golf course provided a tough challenge due to overnight rain and also rain right from the morning, making the task of the golfer very tough going for greens and birdie-put, Tariq told APP in a post round talks.

Despite rainy weather, the golfers have accepted the challenges and registered good score with other have a bad score due to wet surface and hard greens for putting, he added. He said, the greens and fairways are well maintained but have hard responses due to wet surface, adding, out of the total bunch of golfers, some have bad score by misjudging even the sandy bunkers due to rain.—APP