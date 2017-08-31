Tariq announces cash prize for position-holders equivalent to amount given by FDE

Zubair Qureshi

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr. Tariq Fazl Chaudhry on Wednesday delighted the students especially the position holders in Matriculation exams when he announced he would give cash prize out of his own pocket to the position holding students and the amount would be equal to that announced by Federal Directorate of Education.

He was attending a ceremony as chief guest organized to award cash prizes to position holder students of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Qandeel Khursheed, student of Islamabad Model College for Girls I-10/4, who secured first position in matriculation exam of Federal Board, was awarded Rs. 50,000. She secured 1034 marks out of a total of 1050. Talha Rauf, a student of G-10/4 College, who secured 1038 out of 1100 in pre-engineering and got the second position in Federal Board, was awarded Rs. 40,000. Saba Khalid, of IMCG F-7/2, secured third position in Humanities Group and was awarded Rs. 30,000.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the fruits of Prime Minister Education Reform Program (PMERP) are in front of us in the shape of top positions in Federal Board Exams. He said that a sum of Rs 2.74 billion is earmarked for the physical up-gradation and provision of facilities in the 422 schools of CADD. He was of the view that with the recent interventions of CADD, the quality of education in the public educational institutions of Islamabad is getting better by the day.

The Minister elaborated upon the new initiatives undertaken by CADD under the PMERP for the improvement of pedagogic skills among teachers. He said that new set of technical training programs have been introduced to train teachers on modern lines and new indicators have been set up to gauge their performance. He said, not only the students will be rewarded for their exceptional scores in exams, but their teachers and principals will also be recognized in various administrative ways.

Dr Tariq said that whenever he is asked about the biggest problem hindering the path of progress, he pin-points it to just one phenomenon, i.e ignorance and illiteracy. By imparting quality education, Pakistan’s modern curses like extremism, terrorism and joblessness can be resolved, the Minister added.

The Minister said that Pakistani children are extremely talented and only require right direction and adequate facilities to develop their capabilities to compete in the world. Dr Tariq said that CADD is making all out efforts by securing additional funds from the Prime Minister to provide quality education to the children of Islamabad and make these educational institutions a model for the whole country by 2018. In his address, Chairman Federal Board said that the Federal Board examinations are held in 14 countries at the same time and the position holders have to compete at such grand scale to get positions in the Board. He said that from 2006 to 2015 the institutions of the Federal Directorate of Education could not get top positions in the Federal Board. But after this dull period the quality of education of Islamabad schools improved as they are constantly securing positions in the Board exams and the system owes a great deal to the effective policies of the current Government.