Targeted operation 

T K Abbasi in his maiden speech as Prime Minister declared to ban automatic weapons. No one except the police and security forces be allowed to possess the heavy weapons. The Gun Control Laws must be strictly enforced. We applaud Prime Minister’s initiative. It is a step in the right direction. We should curb proliferation of weapons. there are too many weapons floating in the country with impunity. The government must implement the Guns Control Policy in letter and in spirit to enable the security forces to tackle dangerous criminals. Every day during the searches conducted by the Police & Rangers, we find hundreds of sophisticated and destructive weapons. It is an extreme situation and must be curbed. We must not shy away from the implementation of the policy. We must regulate trade of selling and buying the automatic weapons to save lives.JAVAID BASHIRLahore

