Target killing in Turbat

Khan Shah

Turbat

Turbat is the one of the biggest cities of Balochistan and it is the main city after Gwadar. For some years, situation in Turbat is not good. Incidents of target killing, stealing bikes, looting shops and firing are common. Some time ago, three young innocent citizens were killed by unknown miscreants. One of the dead named Zakir Phullan, driver by profession, was a close friend of mine. He was the lone supporter of his family since his father had passed away when he was too small. Turbat has a large presence of police force; it is hardly understandable how such types of incident happen in the city.

DPO of Turbat, Mr. Imran Qureshi, is an able officer and has done a lot for Turbat but even then rate of crimes in the city is not coming down. I request the Balochistan government to take tangible steps to improve the situation and make Turbat a place worth of living.