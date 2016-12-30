Tarbela dam power generation level reaches its lowest

Tarbela

Power generation level of Tarbela dam on Thursday reached its lowest as ten hydro power generation units have been shut down.

According to dam officials, water level is only 40 feet above dead level which is 1378 feet. The inflow of water is 18,200 cusec and outflow 12,000 cusec.

The power generation has lowered to 300 MW due to low water shortage and ten out of 14 power generation units have been shut down. Remaining seven units are not working at their full capacity either.

Dam officials also disclosed that this year owing to shortage of rain, they will be unable to provide full quota of water to the provinces which would also effect Wheat crop.—APP