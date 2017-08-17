Tarbela dam attains maximum storage level

Islamabad

Tarbela Dam on Wednesday attained its maximum storage level of 1550 feet above mean sea level while Mangla dam is still 05.40 feet below its maximum conservation level. According to Indus River System Authority, water level in Tarbela was 170 feet higher than its dead level of 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 203,600 cusecs while outflow 174,600 cusecs.

It is worth mentioning that 6.17 MAF water, maximum live storage capacity of Tarbela, has been stored in the reservoir for irrigation and power generation. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1234.60 feet, which was 184.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 25,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively. The water stored in Mangla Reservoir is 6.8 MAF.

IRSA released 296,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 338,600 cusecs. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 216,100, 214,700 and 199,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 37,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 42,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Meanwhile, the Federal Flood Commission has said River Indus in Guddu-Sukkur Reach and River Swat at Chakdara Bridge are flowing in Low Flood. According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, other main Rivers including Kabul, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej are flowing normal.

At present the country is experiencing monsoon activity having less significance. Yesterday’s trough of Westerly Wave over Kashmir has moved away Eastwards, whereas weak Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northwestern Balochistan.—APP