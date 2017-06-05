Talks only way to resolve Kashmir dispute

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that peace in South Asia will remain a distant dream unless Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza while addressing different gatherings in Islamabad district urged Pakistan and India to initiate meaningful and result-oriented talks on Kashmir.

However, he stressed the inclusion of genuine Kashmiri leadership in any talks on Kashmir, saying the process would remain meaningless without their participation.—KMS