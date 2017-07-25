Talks only solution to Kashmir dispute: Chidambaram

Pune (India)

Former Indian Home Minister, P Chidambaram has said that the only way to find a political solution to the Kashmir dispute is through talks. Speaking to the media in Pune he said the situation in the Kashmir valley had gone from bad to worse since the inception of PDP-BJP regime. “In the first six months of 2017 … the number of civilians killed, number of jawans of security forces killed was much higher than that of 2016, and (figures of) 2016 was much higher than what it was in 2015,” he said. The Indian government thinks there is a military solution and flexing muscles can bring normalcy in Kashmir, he said. “The Congress party rejects this approach, which is a completely wrong and counter-productive way of handling the things,” he added.

“The Congress party believes that only way forward is to recognise the problem is a political problem and one must find a political solution and the way to the political solution is to begin dialogue,” he said. Chidambaram said the lynch-mobs which are killing in the name of cow protection have acquired a sense of impunity.—KMS