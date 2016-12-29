Talk to everyone from Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh: Farooq

Kathua

The Opposition National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate process for addressing the internal and external dimension of problems in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that dialogue is the only option to steer out the state from the present morass.

“Peace and cooperation forms core of neighbourly relations and therefore India and Pakistan must resume dialogue”, Dr Farooq Abdullah said while addressing workers at Kathua according to a party press release.

Farooq hoped hostilities to be overtaken by better understanding between the two nations, saying peace is imperative for prosperity in the subcontinent and bringing relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have been the worse victims of animosity. He made a mention of border skirmishes over decades and said that these were detrimental for both India and Pakistan, as any full-fledged conflict between the nuke states will lead to devastation and destruction in the entire region.

He also urged New Delhi to address the political issue of Kashmir by talking to all shades of public opinion on priority, as further delay will only worsen the situation. He said that everyone needs to be talked to, be it Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, if end goal is to herald peace in the state.

Referring to the accusations of the PDP in holding NC responsible for the Kashmir unrest, Dr Abdullah said, “Those blaming us are conveniently forgetting the historical role of National Conference in upholding the unity of the state and safeguarding interests of its people by fighting tyranny and oppression tirelessly.

History is replete of innumerable sacrifices of our workers for the honour and dignity of the people”. He said being the inheritor of the legacy of sacrifices; the National Conference will always stand by the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. He advised the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to shun petty politics for concealing the failures of her government.—KR