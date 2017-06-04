Talk to Kashmiris instead of the hand

Views from Srinagar

Santosh Bhartiya

WHAT will happen in Kashmir now? The big question bobs up because the central government gives no indication of resuming dialogue. The Supreme Court says stone pelting should stop first, and then dialogue may take place. People of Kashmir retort, is the Supreme Court oblivious of the fact that Kashmir was peaceful from October 2016 to April 2017! However, before that there was unrest and complete shutdown in every nook and corner of the Valley. During this time only Hurriyat calendar was followed.

The unperturbed Indian government has turned a blind eye to the disturbances, always hinting at Pakistan hand and blaming them. At the same time, the television channels have left no stone unturned to demonize Kashmiris and incite hatred and antagonism against them. Kashmiris believe that television channels are showing fabricated stories that Kashmiris themselves do not wish to happen. The channels, in their prime time debates, are giving impression that the people of Kashmir are not just enemies of India, but even bigger enemy than China or Pakistan; such impression is not only being created in India but in Kashmir as well.

I went to Kashmir after a gap of three months, where I met journalists from many part of the country. They all were of the view that neither the government nor the Delhi-based television channels share even the slightest concern about the problem. We will talk later about government’s apathy and TV channels’ hardheadedness. However, let me clear at the outset that the time girls have resorted to stone pelting, the condition has taken a strange turn. Upon enquiry as to why the girls have taken to stone pelting, we found many reasons. A significant number of people blame TV channels. According to them the TV channels have shown the instances of girls’ pelting stones as an event to the country and to the world, which for students become a glamorous event, apart from expressing their anguish and pain.

What will happen in Kashmir? If we see from the Indian government’s point of view, whether it is Home Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor or the Ministers belonging to Kashmir – they all are in favor of adopting high-handed attitude and they all are against giving any concession. They feel that they should once again adopt the same stringent approach that they adopted in the seven-eight months unrest last year, which made people tired and turned away from the Hurriyat and opened their shops on their own. Stones pelting and its reporting in newspapers make no difference to the government. Perhaps the Indian government is also deliberating on making a list of those who are engaged in separatist activities or who are engaged in terrorist activities or who are engaged in stone pelting. The government wants to nab them; if unable to nab them, even shoot them. With regards to Kashmir, a condition is being created to give carte blanche to the army to control the situation. People in Kashmir, people of civil society and people of political parties have been calling upon the government to initiate some kind of talk. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has also been saying intermittently that talks should be initiated with the people of Kashmir, including the people from the Hurriyat. However, all these entreaties fall on deaf ear of the Government of India. So now it seems that the Indian government will not take the course of talk, like it did for three years. Now in order to control situation in Kashmir, it will take the course of army. It should be clear that controlling Kashmir means controlling the people there, the land is already under the control of the Indian government.

On the other hand, almost all people in Kashmir are speaking the same language. They want to talk to the Indian government. However, they are skeptical about the outcome of the dialogue, because the Indian government is not providing even the basic things that are available to people of other states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar or Uttar Pradesh.

That is freedom to assemble, the freedom to recourse, the freedom to stage demonstration. In fact, the government is taking the same course in Kashmir that it took in Punjab 15 years ago. If the people of Kashmir are to be believed the boys aged between 14 and 24 are being watched, and they are bearing the brunt of the police.

It is a strange fact that in the last 60 years, people from India traveled to Kashmir as tourists, but never talked about the problems faced by Kashmiris or the pain they went through or the things they wanted. At this moment people of Kashmir want the representatives from Indian political parties to come to Kashmir and interact with them and try to understand the pain they endure. They also wants at least one representative from the journalists working in Maharashtra, Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Indore, Kolkata and Hyderabad to visit Srinagar and meet the people of Kashmir, or at least with the people from their own fraternity in the valley and listen to them as to what they have to say about Kashmir.

The TV anchors must visit Kashmir who while doing anchoring on television channels become spokesperson of the Government of India and forget the basics of journalism is to show things from both sides. Indeed, a new definition of journalism is being written by our television channels. Many big names, who do not know the ABCD of journalism, they sit in the TV studio and just scream.

The situation in Kashmir is changing every month. The situation is changing because of the government’s stubborn position on not resuming the dialogue process. The situation is changing because the young people have lost confidence in their leadership. Nonetheless, the reality is that, barring a few, no political leader is able to go to his/her constituency. I met with people from the BJP, the PDP, the Congress and the Hurriyat, and what one spoke was hardly different from the other. They all say that those who issue their mumbo jumbo on TV channels vis-à-vis Kashmir have either never visited Kashmir or are doing it to meet their own agenda. They are misinforming people as if the people of Kashmir are enemy of India and if need arise they should be bombed as an enemy is bombed.

The people of India need to understand the problem of Kashmir and the pain of Kashmir. In our ignorance or in our “administrative dexterity”, we are torturing those people whom we call as our integral part. There were many people in Kashmir who asked me if India says that Kashmir is its integral part, then why doesn’t it initiate talks with that integral part to resolve the problem? It is upsetting that on one side we consider Kashmir as an integral part of India and on the other side we are averse to talk to the people.

—Courtesy: GK