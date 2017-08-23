Taliban warn Afghanistan to become ‘graveyard’ for US

Kabul

The Taliban warned Tuesday that Afghanistan would become “a graveyard” for the United States after President Donald Trump cleared the way for thousands more American troops to be sent to the war-torn country.

“If America doesn’t withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, soon Afghanistan will become another graveyard for this superpower in the 21st century,” Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban in Afghanistan, said in a statement. He added that America should think of an exit strategy “instead of continuing the war”.—AFP