Taliban US, Afghan problem, not ours: Asif

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that Afghan Taliban were the US and Afghanistan’s problem, not Pakistan’s.

“If the US doesn’t trust us, it should repatriate Afghan immigrants in Pakistan itself,” he told reporters here.

He added that Pakistan had suffered a great deal for being an ally of the US and the latter should stop pinning the blame for its own 16 years of failures on the former.

The minister said 0.2 million Pakistani troops were fighting against terrorists and thousands of soldiers had sacrificed their lives for this purpose.

“Pakistan has managed to cleanse its land from terrorism,” he maintained.

Asif said US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks that Pakistan harboured terrorists were disturbing. “Pakistan has been a partner of the US in the war against terrorism and such statements undermine our efforts,” he remarked.

“We want to maintain good ties with the US and remove misunderstandings.”

The minister said Pakistan had hosted Afghan immigrants for 35 years. “We want peace in Afghanistan because that is essential for Pakistan. The US will have to work in collaboration with Pakistan to seek a solution to the Afghanistan issue’, he added.

Asif said 90 per cent of terrorist attacks in Pakistan were carried out on instructions from within Afghanistan.

‘’We have tried to make the Pak-Afghan border secure but its stretch of around 650 kilometres has not been fenced by Afghanistan,” he noted.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan had rendered great sacrifices and suffered great economic loss in war against terrorism.

The minister said the world should recognize the sacrifices of Pakistan to wipe out terrorism.

“No country has done more than Pakistan to end terrorism and no country has suffered more than Pakistan,” he said.

“Pakistan is committed to take action against terrorists without any discrimination and its efforts to wipe out terrorism would continue,” he said.

The minister said: “We are minutely reviewing the new US strategy about Afghanistan and South Asia”. “Pakistan is a peace loving country and keen in developing cordial relations with neighbouring counties on basis of equal footings and we are making strenuous efforts to maintain peace in the region,” he said.