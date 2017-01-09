Taliban shrug at US plans to send more troops to Afghanistan

Kabul

The Taliban has dismissed American plans to send 300 troops to Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province as nothing but “solely to lend morale” to embattled Afghan forces “in hopes they hold out until spring.”

The Islamist insurgency has made advances despite the large presence of U.S.-led foreign forces and “the arrival of a few hundred troops will not prevent their march,” said a Taliban statement Sunday.

It went on to assert that “such actions are the final failed efforts of (outgoing President Barack) Obama.”

The insurgents have captured most of the districts in Helmand since NATO ended its combat mission, and most U.S. forces withdrew from the largest poppy-growing Afghan province in 2014.

With the help of U.S. air power and military advisers on the ground, the Afghan government has been able in recent months to maintain control over the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, which remains under attack from the Taliban.

The U.S. Marine Corps announced last week it will deploy a task force of 300 personnel to the restive province later this year as part of NATO’s advisory mission in the country.

“The Marine Corps has an operational history in Afghanistan, particularly in Helmand Province” and “will assist in preserving gains made together with the Afghans,” it said.

Meanwhile, a senior American diplomat has assured Afghan leaders that Washington’s commitment to the war-torn country’s peace, prosperity and security will only deepen under the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon traveled to Kabul Saturday, where he met with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, and other senior government officials.

Shannon later told reporters the purpose of his visit was to underscore the strong partnership the two countries have been able to build during eight years of outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama.

But our commitment to Afghanistan does not end on January 20 when Trump will take the oath of office, quite the contrary it will only deepen and that the strategic importance of this relationship is evident to all,” emphasized Shannon.—INP