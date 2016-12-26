Taliban leaders are in Afghanistan!

News & Views

Mohammad Jamil

LAST week, General Abdul Raziq, the powerful police chief of southern Kandahar Province, expressed optimism for a breakthrough in negotiations with the Taliban by claiming that Taliban leaders along with their families abandoned Pakistan and relocated to Afghanistan. Addressing hundreds of tribal leaders in Kandahar, capital of the province with the same name, he claimed at least six senior Taliban leaders – all members of the movement’s leadership council – have moved into neighbouring Helmand Province who had crossed over to Pakistan when US and NATO forces descended on Afghanistan in 2001. “We have information that six Taliban leaders have relocated to Helmand along with their families. Kabul blames Islamabad for hosting and supporting the Taliban, whose leadership council was often referred to as the Quetta Shura to highlight its connection to Pakistan, which Pakistan had vehemently denied.

His claims are also backed by a recent report by the Associated Press that cited Taliban claims that their leadership has returned to their homeland to consolidate gains and build a permanent presence. If confirmed, the move would be a sign of the Taliban’s confidence in their fight against the US-backed government in Kabul. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed that the leadership shura, or council, relocated to Afghanistan some months ago. One Taliban official said the shura had moved to southern Helmand province, which the insurgents consider to be part of their heartland and where most of the opium that funds their operations is produced. The official refused to be identified because of security reasons. Other Taliban sources said the justice, recruitment and religious councils had also moved to southern Afghanistan. The statements could not be independently confirmed.

Since the demise of the Taliban regime in late 2001, Pakistan has vehemently denied the presence of Taliban leaders and fighters on its soil. However, in March 2016 prime minister’s adviser for foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz stated that his country had considerable influence over the Taliban because Taliban leaders live in the country.” Of course, their families could be living in Pakistan because of raging war between the Taliban and the occupying forces, but leaders were in Afghanistan because even the US and NATO forces had admitted that the Taliban control about 30 per cent area in Afghanistan. Last week, the US military conceded the insurgents have gained ground, although definitive breakdowns are difficult to verify. This year, Afghan security forces have suffered their worst losses since 2001, with the military estimating 2016 fatalities at more than 5,000 so far.

In 2009, a foreign study group had stated that 70 per cent of Afghanistan much of south and the east was outside of his government’s writ though to the great ire of his US-led coalition allies. Yet Karzai had talked of Taliban’s foreign sanctuaries. Why would the Taliban need shelter outside Afghanistan, when much of their own country was under their control, where they could rest, train and groom freely for their fight? Yet, the US and Afghanistan continued blaming Pakistan for providing safe havens to the Afghan Taliban especially Haqqani group, sometimes directly and at others using vicious insinuations. Even today they say the Taliban fighters armed and funded by Pakistan operate from Pakistani soil. It is continuation of policy of former president Hamid Karzai, whose hatred against Pakistan is deep-rooted; and he uses every opportunity to spew venom against Pakistan.

The reality is that the Taliban control large swathes of land in Afghanistan. According Pajhwok News the Taliban are collecting land rents from the growers in some areas including Batikot district of eastern Nangarhar province. But Afghanistan blames Pakistan for providing safe havens to the Taliban leaders and fighters, as was done throughout the Karzai era. Former president Hamid Karzai has caused immense damage to the cause of peace in Afghanistan because of his close relations with India. Of course, a number of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants have joined ranks and files of Daesh. After the launch of Zarb-e-Azb, militants from Pakistan had fled to Afghanistan, and Pakistan claims that they were provided sanctuaries. Even special cards for movement without any check were issued to them. Reportedly medical facilities and ration, etc, were also provided to them.

But when they joined IS (Daesh) and turned on their patrons, Afghan government functionaries started blaming Pakistan for their failure to root out a few hundred militants of Daesh from its soil. Majority of militants of Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) have announced their allegiance to Islamic State Khurasan (ISK); militants of The East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), Tajikistan, Chechnya etc., have also joined the ISK. Yet, President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah continue Pakistan-bashing. In fact, they had sabotaged the proposed talks with the Taliban. By announcing the death of Mullah Omer, they succeeded in creating rift between the Taliban during appointment of the new emir. Former president Hamid Karzai is said to be the mastermind behind this strategy. He does not wish to see a strong government and peace between the government and Taliban, and also to appease India.

On September 6, Chief of the Army Staff Raheel Sharif said: “We know very well how to abide by the bonds of friendship. However, Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace were being blocked by unnamed self-serving quarters that were not sincere with Afghanistan.” Of course, reconciliation between the Afghan government and the Taliban is fundamental for the survival of both Afghanistan as a united country, as the National Unity government is unable to handle the internal strife and growing failures to forestall the Taliban’s offensive moves. Having said so, the hardening of the Afghan and Indian policy on Pakistan, will not help ease the situation for President Ghani. Nevertheless, Pakistan should not allow the leaders of the banned organizations to hold rallies, as detractors of Pakistan highlight their activities to tarnish the image of Pakistan. Now with the news that Taliban leaders are in Afghanistan, Afghan government should stop the blame game.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

Email: jamil1938@hotmail.com