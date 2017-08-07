Taliban kill 30 people in Afghanistan

Kabul ‘Green Zone’ tightened after attacks

Kabul

An Afghan official says that at least 30 people including women and children have been killed by Taliban fighters in northern Sari Pul province. Zahir Wahdat, the provincial governor for Sari Pul, says Sunday that the victims are mostly civilians and some local security forces. The shootings took place Saturday morning after the Taliban seized control of the strategic Mirzawalang area in Sayad district.

Wahdat says Afghan forces retreated form the area after they couldn’t gain ground or air support from the central government. Earlier reports indicated that over a dozen people had been killed by the Taliban. Qari Yusouf Ahamdi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack, but not the civilian deaths. Ten Taliban fighters were also killed, according to Zabi Amani, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Meanwhile, Afghan authorities are tightening security in the central area of Kabul housing foreign embassies and government offices after a string of suicide attacks that have caused hundreds of casualties and hit confidence in the Western-backed government. Two months after a truck bomb killed at least 150 people on May 31 in the biggest such attack since the US-led campaign to oust the Taliban in 2001, a series of scanners and cameras have appeared at intersections around the heart of the capital. “In this security plan, our priority is the diplomatic area,” Salem Ehsaas, acting police chief of Kabul, told Reuters. “The highest threat level is in this area and so we need to provide a better security here,“

Underlining the threat, security forces seized a truck in Kabul on Saturday carrying 16.5 tons of ammonium nitrate hidden in chicken feed and intended to be used for making explosives, the National Directorate for Security said.

The new measures will see 27 permanent checkpoints installed on the 42 roads through the zone, supported by mobile explosives scanners, sniffer dogs and security cameras. Nine other streets will normally be closed and the remaining six roads will be permanently closed to cars.

Trucks will be searched at a special external checkpoint and enter the central zone via the main road in from the airport, with around 1,200 police on duty in the area.—Agencies