Taliban claim downing of US helicopter

Kabul

The Afghan Taliban claimed on Wednesday that their fighters shot down a US helicopter in Afghanistan’s central Logar province, a claim the military alliance NATO was quick to deny, saying one of its helicopters was forced to land because of what it called maintenance issues.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that US forces were attempting a raid in the city of Puli Alam, the capital of Logar province, but the Taliban’s fighters foiled the operation, shooting down the aircraft.—Agencies