Talented students power of PU: Dr Zafar

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that talented students are real power and representatives of the university and our students must show outstanding performance at every level.

He was addressing inter-departmental Qirat & Naat Competition held at Al Raazi Hall here on Thursday. Director Students Affairs Shahid Mehmood Gul, Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Mumtaz Akhtar, Chairman Hall Council Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, Deputy Director Zubair Akram, Israr Chishtee and a large number of students from various departments participated in the event. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that he wanted to bring forward talented students of the university in every field because they were our future.