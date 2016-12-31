Talent Farming Workshops for PhD studies in US

Staff Reporter

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan in collaboration with the US Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) organized Talent Farming workshops for scholars who are interested to pursue Doctoral studies in leading universities of the United States in selected fields.

The workshops were held under the umbrella of “US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor”, an initiative launched in June 2015, which aims to provide opportunities to 10,000 scholars for PhD studies in top US universities. In initial phase, HEC is focusing to send 1500 PhD scholars.

The workshops are scheduled to be conducted four times a year under “Call for GRE Training” in Islamabad and four provincial capitals through three programme components, including orientation, workshop and five-week training session.

The orientation session for Islamabad was conducted by USEFP officials, Ms. Shiza Toor and Mr. Zeeshan Rahat. In his opening speech, Dr. Mahmood-ul-Hasan Butt, Consultant HEC highlighted objectives of the US-Pak Knowledge Corridor. Later, a focused presentation was given by USEFP followed by a Q&A session by Mr. Fauad Naqvi and Ms. Fareeha Armughan from Project Management Unit of the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor.