Talal welcomes Zardari, Bilawal decision to join parliament

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Talal Chaudhry Wednesday welcomed the decision of former president, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for joining Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said several corruption scandals were surfaced during 2008 to 2013 PPP government tenure. He said Asif Ali Zardari was responsible to answer about the Swiss Accounts and corruption scandals occurred during his tenure and questioned why Zardari had not overcomed loadshedding and eliminated menace of terrorism from the country.

Talal Chaudhry said the present government had reduced energy shortage and terrorism incidents besides launched China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would bring economic revolution in the country.

He further said not a single case of corruption had been occurred during the PML-N ongoing tenure and the government was working for the development and prosperity of the country. He said the PML-N candidates had won the constituencies which were grabbed by the PPP in the past.

Replying to a question, he said before the PPP, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had hatched conspiracies to topple the PML-N government but it was failed to do so. He categorically stated that the general elections would be held in 2018 and the PML-N would again get votes on basis of its prudent policies and performances.—APP