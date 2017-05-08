Taking loans will lose our independence: Imran

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that we would lose our independence if we continue to take loans from other countries.

The PTI chief was addressing a public gathering here.

He said the IMF had asked Ishaq Dar to slap more taxes worth Rs40 billion. New taxes would push inflation further up, he added.

Our creditors do not allow us to import gas from Iran, Imran said.

While addressing to the prime minister, the PTI chief said Nawaz Sharif you yourself would be caught before anyone else if you take action against corruption. Only those nations progress that give priority to make institutions strengthened.

Nawaz Sharif had said that the country’s progress would get disturbed if corruption is tackled, Imran reminded.

While comparing Pakistan’s economy with that of Singapore, Imran said that the island city-state progressed only after they took action against corruption.

Today, their per capita income stands at $50,000 while ours only at $1500-2000.