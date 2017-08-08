Taking care of senior citizens prime responsibility: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that it is our prime responsibility to take care of senior citizens and adoption of benign attitude towards them as they are the symbol of pride and honour for the nation.

In a message on the eve of International Day of Senior Citizens, the chief minister said that the purpose of celebration of this day was to educate the youth about needs, requirements and problems of senior citizens.

He added that this day highlighted the importance of rights of the elders, adding that as a nation, “we should honour their services for the collective well-being of the family, society as well as the country”.

The protection of rights of the senior citizens was part of the constitution of Pakistan and their respect was also an integral part of societal norms, the chief minister said.

He said that all-out resources were being utilized for the resolution of their problems, adding that efforts of proactive organizations working for the solution of problems of senior citizens were commendable.

Paying tribute to the organizations working for the rights of the senior citizens, Shahbaz Sharif said that we should also make a sovereign commitment that effective measures would be adopted to save the senior citizens from any sense of deprivation.