Take law in their hands

Protests are becoming so rampant in every segment of our society that they are, as time goes by, rapidly earning the reputation as nation’s extra-curricular activity. One such news again managed to hit the headlines when lawyers were found protesting outside the Lahore High Court. After that, the news of maltreating lawyers and tackling them with an iron hand by using tear gas and other such forceful means against them, otherwise could well have been termed as among the worst news imaginable in a sovereign country but not if the lawyers refuse to maintain their calm during a protest and found stoning the court, which is what happened in this particular case.

There is no question about that news is indeed sad and unfortunate but, having said that, it has not the slightest of substance in it to surprise us, at least, anymore. Because protests, similar to the last one, are so frequently done by lawyers as if it is their part time job and, as a result, our eyes only get wide out of surprise when a protest is peacefully recorded by them, though we barely remember when exactly such a miracle transpired last time in our country.

To see an educated class like lawyers getting deeply involved in violent protests is, undoubtedly, a cause of shame because they are the ones who are expected to own exemplary characteristics of being a role model for rest of us, given that, they are the sole preachers of law and thereby heavily responsible for promoting peace and harmony in the society. Needles to say, their actions are portraying an exact opposite image. But it does not stop there. The consequences of such protests are far-flung than what many of us may assume.

VASDEV

Mithi, Tharparkar

Related