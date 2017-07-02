TAJK listed among proscribed outfits

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistani government has banned the Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir (TAJK), an outfit reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ul-Da’awa.

TAJK’s name has appeared in the National Counter Terrorism Authority’s (Nacta) list of proscribed organisations that also mentions that the outfit was banned on June 8, 2017. Hafiz Saeed’s JuD was put on the observation list in January this year by the authorities with the interior minister saying the step was taken to “fulfill obligations”.

“The organisation [JuD] has been ‘under observation’ since 2010-11. Since it has also been listed by the UN Security Council [Sanctions Committee], we are bound to take some steps. We are taking those steps to fulfill our obligations,” the minister said in January this year.