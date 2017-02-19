Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Taj Haider Sunday called for promoting public awareness of census process so that no eligible person is left out in the exercise. Taj Haider, presided over a meeting of PPP-Karachi District South, highlighted the significance of census, said a statement issued here.
He urged the party workers to foster awareness among the people of census.—APP
Taj Haider for fostering awareness on census process
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Taj Haider Sunday called for promoting public awareness of census process so that no eligible person is left out in the exercise. Taj Haider, presided over a meeting of PPP-Karachi District South, highlighted the significance of census, said a statement issued here.