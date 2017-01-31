Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

Taking a suo motu notice, the Supreme Court has put a ban on the sale of {substandard} cooking oil and Ghee at the outlets of Utility Stores Corporation until the quality report comes in. This is good decision taken by the apex court to protect the people’s life. The numerous companies have been producing low quality, contaminated and tainted cooking oil and Ghee in our country. Adulterated cooking oil and ghee are being sold freely in shops. It is being used frequently in hotels and roadside food stalls. The sale and use of impure oil in general are very alarming and harmful to health. The consumption of contaminated oil increases one’s risk of heart diseases by raising levels of cholesterol. A wide variety of local and imported cooking oil is available in market. The people must match the oil’s heat tolerance with the cooking method at the time of choosing cooking oil. Because heating oil changes its characteristics. Oils that are healthy at room temperature can become unhealthy when heated above certain temperatures. Food safety is a handling, preparation and storage of food to prevent food-borne illnesses. It is often connected with food defence to prevent harm to consumers. Food authorities of any State regulate food safety & hygiene in the country. The Punjab Food Authority is very active nowadays by taking action against offenders. Earlier, it was their obligation to control the production and sale of sub-standard oil and Ghee in the province. Due to negligence and meagre performance of Food Authority regarding control of manufacturing and distribution adulterated food; Supreme Court has taken a strong and correct step.