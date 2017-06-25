Tailors bussiness on rise ahead of Eid

As one day away from Eid ul Fitr, tailors bussiness on the rise due to excessive orders from the customers in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Tailoring shops in twin cities appear to have number of orders of clothing and the customers rushing to their shops for satisfaction of their stitching. Many tailors claimed that they were received approximately double orders comparatively from normal days as customers have been forced to continue booking new orders even few days left.

Irfan Ahmed, a tailor at G-9 markaz said, “I used to close orders in the second Ashra of Ramazan, but this time I took orders till now on double charges Rs 1000 per suit for the customers happiness.”

Tailor Aslam Shah in Commercial market said,”The business was always good. In fact, this was the only time we make some profit compared to other months.”

He said that charges for stitching have increased because of Eid as they have to put in extra effort during this time he added.” A customer Salman Ahmed said,”I always prefered to get stitiched my clothes from tailors instead of buying readymade shalwar kameez.”—APP

