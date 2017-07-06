Tahir Mehmud promoted to rank of SP

Malik Tahir Mehmud, an official of Islamabad police has been promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP). Inspector General of Police Islamabad Khalid Khan Khattak and DIG (Headquarters) Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui pinned the badges of Superintendent of Police (SP) to newly promoted officer.

Tahir Mehmud jointed Islamabad Police as (ASI) in March 1983 and served as Station House Officer in various police station after getting rank of Inspector.—APP

