Tahir claims No.1 ODI bowling ranking

Dubai

South Africans make big moves in latest ODI rankings after 5-0 thumping of Sri Lanka.

A day after South Africa re-claimed the number-one ranking in one-day internationals, spinner Imran Tahir has been elevated to top spot in the International Cricket Council’s latest ODI player rankings. South Africa unseat Australia as No.1. The leg-spinner took 10 wickets in the recent series against Sri Lanka and has been rewarded with top spot for the first time, unseating New Zealand’s Trent Boult as number one.

Tahir is already the number-one ranked bowler in Twenty20 internationals and has jumped up two spots from third, moving ahead of West Indian Sunil Narine and Boult. Australia’s David Warner remains on top of the batting rankings, while Proteas star Faf du Plessis has jumped seven places to a career-best ranking of fourth.

The right-hander plundered 410 runs in five matches against the Sri Lankans, including two centuries and one half-century.

Du Plessis is now the second-ranked South African on the list having moved ahead of teammates Quinton de Kock (now fifth) and Hashim Amla (now equal sixth), who both posted centuries in the fifth match of the series on Friday.

Teammate AB de Villiers is second behind Warner, followed by India’s Virat Kohli, meaning four of the top six batsmen are South African. Australians Travis Head (up to spots to 36 in batting) and Pat Cummins (up to 25th in bowling) also made ground after the recent series against New Zealand.—Agencies