Tahir, Amla lead rout of Sri Lanka

Champions Trophy

The Oval

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 96 runs in the third match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the Kennington Oval in London on Saturday.

Hashim Amla’s superb century, Faf du Plessis’s half century leads South Africa to a comfortable 96 runs victory against Sri Lanka.

After winning the toss and opted to field first, Sri Lanka did well to restrict the South Africa to 299.

Chasing a challenging total of 300, Sri Lanka openers Niroshan Dickwella (41) and Upul Tharanga (57) off to the flying start, followed by a collapse in middle overs, was a major cause of Sri Lanka’s 96 runs defeat to South Africa.

Earlier, a velvet 103 off 115 balls from Hashim Amla, and an efficient 75 off 70 from Faf du Plessis formed the basis of South Africa’s 299 for 6. It perhaps reads like a par score in the context of the totals that have been mounted in England in recent days, but represented, nevertheless, an imposing challenge for Sri Lanka, given the tricky nature of this Oval surface.

While that pair’s stand for the second wicket gave the innings its body, JP Duminy cracked 38 not out off 20 to give South Africa some legs on the final stretch. Sri Lanka, though, might reflect that keeping a powerful South Africa middle order to 78 off the last 10 overs – which they had approached with seven wickets in hand – represented a small victory, particularly as death bowling has been an area of concern over the past year.

Nuwan Pradeep, who was perhaps a surprise inclusion, was the best of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for 54, despite having du Plessis dropped by Lasith Malinga on the fine leg boundary on 8. Malinga’s own return to ODIs for the first time since November 2015 went roughly as expected: he was slower by at least a dozen kilometres per hour than he had been in his heyday, but still possessed the wiles to keep batsmen muzzled throughout the innings.

His final analysis was a respectable 0 for 57 but his work in the field, however, was downright shoddy, especially in comparison to the efforts of his teammates, who effected two run outs, and held all their catches otherwise.

Early in his innings, Amla had been cautions, the pitch turning up slwoer than expected, and Sri Lanka delivering some especially tight overs.—Agencies