Taekwondo belt promotion test held

Khudam Subhani

Rawalpindi

A belt promotion test was held at Farooq Taekwondo Academy in F-8 sector, Islamabad the other day. The taekwondo students who participated in the belt promotion test included Ayaan, Faiq, Arsal, Raheem, Usman, Annaya, Amal, Antaria. The all participants were promoted to yellow belt after performing kicks, punches, gymnastics skills and different fighting techniques according to their syllabus regarding yellow belt test which was conducted by their Master Farooq and Master Shariq. At the end chief guest, General Secretary of Boxing Association Rawalpindi Abdul Jabbar Pal awarded the yellow belts and certificates to the achievers.