Taekwondo athletes undergoing tough training

Islamabad

Pakistan Taekwondo athletes are undergoing an extensive training at a camp at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad to prepare for the 2017 US Open Taekwondo Championship.

The event is scheduled to take place at Colorado Springs, USA from January 31 to Feb 3.

“We will send a team of five to six athletes to feature in the event. We’ve applied for the no objection certificates. If we manage to get visas for the event it will be great exposure for our boys and girls,” President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Col (r) Wasim Ahmed told APP.