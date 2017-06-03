Tacloban Mosque and Islamic Centre opened in Manila

Manila

Tacloban Mosque and Islamic Center, built by the Religious Foundation of Turkey (TDV) in the Philippines, was opened for Muslims in the country with the Friday prayer.

Representatives of the TDV and the Presidency of Religious Affairs, as well as local authorities and the Muslim community in the city, attended the inauguration of the mosque in Tacloban, east of the Philippines.

Speaking at the opening ceremony following the first Friday prayer held at the Tacloban Mosque, local Filipino officials thanked the Turkish state and its people for not forgetting their Filipino siblings during Ramadan.

Sambo Yaokasin, the governor of the city, said that after the typhoon disaster in 2013, the first countries that came here to extend helping was Turkey, and now this a very nice present for the Muslim community in Tacloban, and that the heart bridge between the peoples of the two countries would be strengthened with this Mosque.—Agencies