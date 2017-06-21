SZH transfer: LHC bench to hear ICA against single bench order

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear an intra-court appeal (ICA) against the LHC single bench order of setting aside transfer of Sheikh Zayed Hospital (SZH) from federal to the provincial government, on June 21 (Wednesday).

The bench comprising LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Shujaat Ali Khan will hear the ICA, filed by Prof Dr Farid Ahmad Khan. The appellant submitted that a LHC single bench had set aside the transfer of SZH from federal government to provincial government besides declaring his appointment as SZH chairman illegal. He pointed out that the single bench set aside the transfer on basis that SZH could not be devolved. However, he submitted that the court failed to appreciate that federal health ministry was devolved under 18th Amendment and the SZH and other institutions were transferred to respective provinces. After the 18th Amendment, the concurrent legislative list was abolished as such devolution of SZH was justified,he added. He further submitted that the bench passed the orders without affording a proper hearing to the federal government and other respondents.—APP

