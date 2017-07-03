Systematic use of torture in IOK

Dr Muhammad Khan

According to new revelations of the WikiLeaks Cables, U.S officials and diplomats were secretly briefed by the Red Cross staff about the massive human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK). The Wiki Leaks disclosed in its reports, “US diplomats in Delhi were briefed in 2005 by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) about the use of electrocution, beatings and sexual humiliation against hundreds of detainees.” The cables also revealed that, later in 2007, there was a serious concern among the US diplomats about the widespread human “rights abuses by Indian security forces, who they said relied on torture for confessions.”

As per the sources, US embassy in New Delhi dispatched these authentic information and findings In April 2005, the US Embassy in New Delhi reported to US Government that, ‘the ICRC had become frustrated with the Indian government which, they said, had not acted to halt the’ “continued ill-treatment of detainees”. The worst part of the report is that, the torture victims were civilians, since those involved in militancy were killed by the security forces as a routine matter and that, India “condones torture”.

Indian security forces are continuing with the same policy of torturing and killing Kashmiris even today, which mean, it is a stated policy of Indian Government. Recently, Indian media misreported about the fake encounter, about killings of 13 Kashmiris at the hands of Indian occupation forces in Uri area of IOK. These were the innocent villagers, arrested, tortured and later killed by Indian Army, while propagating that, they were infiltrators. This was done as part of Indian campaign of defaming and accusing Pakistan of cross-border infiltration and terrorism.

It is worth mentioning that, Kashmiri people, living on both sides of LoC, generally go for cutting gross and for logging/ collection of medicinal herbs which are then sold in the market to earn their bread. Such poor people at time cross the LoC, even. The aggressive Indian Army, arrest these people and show them as infiltrators and militants or their facilitators in front of media and then kill them in fake encounters. Besides, Indian Army and BSF are also undertaking fake encounters against civilians, peaceful demonstrators and even the stone palters. In most of the cases, Kashmiris already in custody and Indian jails are killed through these fake encounters. This is being done as a directive of Indian Army Chief, who considered all peaceful demonstrators, in IOK as terrorists and supporters of Pakistan. This indeed is the highest form of exploitation by Indian Army in IOK.

Whereas, Kashmiris are asking for their right of self-determination, using all diplomatic and political means. They have given up their armed struggle long ago in 2002/03. The facts on ground are that, Indian state sponsor terrorism against Kashmiri youth is the real cause of unrest in IOK. On its part, there is a rapid growth of Hindu extremism and terrorism in entire India. Even, the Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, the likely head of Congress Party, has feared that, “Hindu extremists pose a greater threat to his country than Muslim militants.” This apprehension of Rahul Gandhi was disclosed by US Ambassador in New Delhi.

In fact, RSS is in the process of raising a huge Hindu force, which will be armed and operate against the minorities in India, under the Hindutva (“Hinduness”) policy, BJP and RSS are looking for a Hindu India. The term Hindutva was popularised in 1923, by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, even before RSS was formally established in 1925. This term is predominant form of Hindu nationalism in India. BJP, a political wing of RSS, adopted it (Hindtva) as its official ideology in 1989. RSS played a dominant role in 2014, Indian election, which made Modi as the Prime Minister of India and later in getting twenty-six seats for BJP in the IOK Legislative Assembly in December 2014.

The crux of the ICRC findings as per Wiki Leaks is, all abuses of human rights in IoK are taking place ‘in the presence of officers and … detainees were rarely militants (they are routinely killed), but persons connected to or believed to have information about the insurgency”. Besides, US is in picture of all the human rights violations in IOK and despite that, it is collaborating with India and has undertook many security and defence related pacts with India during the recently concluded visit of Prime Minister Modi.

Global inconsiderateness and silence over the massive human rights violations in IOK is encouraging Indian security forces to continue its oppressive policies in its occupied part of Kashmir. The fake encounters, taking place as a routine matter in IOK and torturing of Kashmiri masses, demands a serious attention of international community and US in particular. The more Indian forces terrorise Kashmiris, there will be more resistance from the people of IOK. Let us give peace a chance between India and Pakistan through a purposeful dialogue, leading towards resolution of decades old Kashmir dispute. To begin with, India must stop use of brute force and massive human rights violation in IOK. Besides, UN, US and international community must show their seriousness towards resolution of this dispute, otherwise, regional and global peace will be at stake, since there is a nuclear dimension to this age old dispute now.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.

Email: drmkedu@gmail.com