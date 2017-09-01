System improved to provide protection to children

Staff Reporter

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz has said that to provide protection to children from rape and violence, the child protection system is being made better on scientific grounds.

She said that police have a basic role in providing protection to the children against rape and violence, said a communique issued.

She said that Sindh Home Department for the assisstance of Sindh Child Protection Authority (SCPA) has nominated SP ranked focal persons for Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana divisions.