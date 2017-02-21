Syrian troops, allies inflict heavy losses on Takfiri militants

Damascus

Syrian government forces, backed by fighters from allied popular defense groups, have carried out fresh operations against foreign-backed Takfiri militants across the country, inflicting substantial losses on them.

Army soldiers and their allies shot down a Daesh reconnaissance drone over the Dayr al-Zawr Airport, located 450 kilometers northeast of the capital, Damascus, on Monday as the unmanned aerial vehicle was collecting information on the positions and movements of government troops and volunteer fighters.

An army unit targeted Daesh militant hideouts in Jafra Village, which lies on the eastern outskirts of Dayr al-Zawr, killing and injuring dozens of Takfiri terrorists.

Syrian forces also destroyed a battle tank belonging to Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terror group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, in the same region.

Separately, five terrorists were killed and several others injured as Syrian army units pounded their positions on the Ayed al-Hassoun hill in the central province of Homs.

Syrian fighter jets bombarded Daesh outposts in the Hamada al-Omar Village of al-Salamiyah district in the western-central province of Hama as well. At least eight extremists were killed in the aerial attacks.—Agencies