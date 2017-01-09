Syrian govt okays plan to restore services to Aleppo

Damascus

The Syrian government has adopted a plan of action meant to restore public services and security to the northwestern city of Aleppo, whose eastern side was recently liberated from the Takfiri militants.

The initiative, which is aimed at helping Aleppo residents return to their normal lives, was approved during a special cabinet session chaired by Prime Minister Imad Khamis in Damascus on Sunday.

The plan includes a range of measures such as the opening of Aleppo roads, providing water, electricity and fuel to citizens as well as assessing conditions for repair and reconstruction activities there.

A mobile unit will be tasked with restoring electricity to the war-ridden city and refill cooking gas cylinders as well as two fuel stations.

Under the measure, the Interior Ministry should also work to increase security patrols and repair damaged police stations.

The initiative further stipulates the rehabilitation of two hospitals and five health centers as well as the renovation of Aleppo’s International Airport, a train track and Suleiman al-Halabi water-pumping station.

During Saturday’s session, the government further passed an emergency plan by the Education Ministry to repair 50 schools in Aleppo’s eastern sector over six months. The ministry seeks to renovate 100 schools in the entire city by the start of the next academic year.

Last December, the Syrian army established full control over Aleppo, which had long been divided between government forces in the west and the militants in the east.—Agencies