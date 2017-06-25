Syrian forces advance on Daesh-held Dayr province

Damascus

Syrian army forces, supported by allied fighters, have reportedly managed to advance on the Daesh-held eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr for the first time since 2014 days after an Iranian missile strike against terrorist positions there.

Backed by pro-government forces, “the Syrian army entered Dayr al-Zawr Province from the southeast, near the Iraqi border,” the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Friday.

SOHR Head Rami Abdel Rahman noted that the Syrian forces had advanced eight kilometers into the province and were just 12 kilometers from the key T2 oil pump.

The Syrian forces now control part of Dayr al-Zawr city and a nearby military airport, but Daesh is in control of most of the provincial capital.

Earlier this month, the Syrian troops reached the eastern border with Iraq and they were reported to be in control of an 85-kilometer stretch of the frontier by Friday.—Agencies