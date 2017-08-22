‘Syria war US-Zionist plan to save Israel’

Damascus

As the Syrian army is making territorial gains against terrorist groups wreaking havoc in the Arab country, President Bashar al-Assad has hailed the political, economic and military support of Syria’s allies which have played a key role in pushing back Takfiri terrorists from several areas. Media has asked Kevin Barrett, editor of the Veterans Today from Dallas, and Richard Millet, a journalist and political commentator from London, to give their thoughts on the developments in Syria.

Kevin Barrett is of the opinion that the ongoing political unrests in Syria and some other Middle Eastern countries are all part of a preplanned plot to alter the map of the energy-hub region in order to help the Israeli regime.

“The neo-conservative Zionist Americans,” the analyst said, intend “to utterly change the face of the Middle East, redraw the map of the Middle East, and help Israel survive and expand.”

The US-Israeli plan for regime change in Syria gained momentum when Syrian police and protesters clashed in 2011 and then Washington and Tel Aviv used foreign-backed mercenaries “to disguise this foreign regime change as sort of democratic … rebellion” and “destabilize the country.”

Pointing to the long history of Washington-Tel Aviv hostility towards the government in Damascus, he noted, “The real story in Syria is that the United States and Israel have wanted to overthrow the Baath leadership for decades.”

Since September 2014, the United States and its allies have been pushing into Syria under the pretext of fighting Daesh terrorists, with no tangible progress against the Takfiri group. He also praised other players including Russia, Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement for their contributions to Syria’s battle against terrorism.—Agencies