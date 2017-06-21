Syria problem

The problem in Syria is bigger than President Trump because it is all about population control. Muslims have the highest birth rate of any major religion. Syria’s leader, Bashar al-Assad, has grown tired of managing and providing for an ever increasing number of Syrians. The people had becoming more and more dissatisfied with their living conditions so they protested and caused problems for the government. Living conditions in Syria and the Middle East are becoming more miserable as global warming raises their summer temperatures to 120 degrees. In the guise of putting down an insurrection, Assad executed a plan to reduce the population with war and genocide. It is, after all, the only acceptable means for religious people. They do not accept birth control and abortion. We are all bearing witness to the future of mankind.

FAHEEM AHMED

Karachi

