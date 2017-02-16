Syria crisis still ‘appalling’

Istanbul

The head of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and former British foreign secretary David Miliband on Thursday said the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Syria was still “appalling” despite a fragile ceasefire.

“The fact that the war has gone to reduced intensity has led to much reduced popular media attention on what remains an appalling crisis inside Syria,” Miliband told AFP in an interview on the sidelines of the World Tourism Forum in Istanbul.

He said there are “seven million people displaced from their homes and continued low-level fighting that terrorises people and the humanitarian crisis outside the country,” he said.

A ceasefire brokered by Russia, an ally of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Damascus, and Turkey, which backs rebel forces, has been in place since late December.—AFP